This content was published on March 15, 2020 7:19 PM

FILE PHOTO: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address at parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, February 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster as he announced a range of extraordinary measures to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected 61 so far.

Addressing the nation in a live television broadcast after a special cabinet meeting, Ramphosa said the outbreak, first detected on March 5, could have a significant and "potentially lasting" impact on a struggling economy already in recession.

Measures to be taken to limit its spread include travel bans to high-risk countries, he said.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018