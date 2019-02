This content was published on February 19, 2019 3:32 PM

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018. Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his country is ready to resume inter-Korean cooperation if it will help the process of denuclearizing North Korea, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

Moon spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone on Monday about the upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Yonhap reported, saying that Trump expects great progress at his second meeting with Kim.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram