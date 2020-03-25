SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

