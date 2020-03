This content was published on March 29, 2020 3:26 AM

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks to protect against contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street in Seoul, South Korea March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea had confirmed 105 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday, bringing the country's total now to 9,583, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

