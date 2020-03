This content was published on March 21, 2020 2:30 AM

FILE PHOTO: An employee wearing a mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus waits for a shareholder of Samsung Electronics Co. before the company's annual general meeting in Suwon, South Korea, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 147 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,799.

The newly reported cases rose back up to above 100, from the 87 recorded on Friday, although South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases from the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

