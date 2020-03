This content was published on March 23, 2020 2:30 AM

FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100, or less.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

