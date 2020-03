This content was published on March 9, 2020 2:32 AM

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,382, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The updated numbers came a day after some officials expressed cautious hope the outbreak may be slowing, with the rate of increase dropping to its lowest in 10 days on Sunday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

