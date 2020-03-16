This content was published on March 16, 2020 2:35 AM

South Korean soldiers clean doors with disinfectant at a cram school for civil service exams, following the rise in confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daegu, South Korea, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 74 new coronavirus infections on Monday, slightly lower than a day ago, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new cases bring the country's total to 8,236.

The KCDC also reported that 303 more patients had fully recovered and had been released from care. A total of 1,137 people have recovered and been released so far.

South Korea has been experiencing a downward trend in new cases and the latest numbers are significantly lower than the peak of 909 cases reported on Feb. 29 and slightly down from the 76 recorded on Sunday.

(Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018