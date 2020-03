This content was published on March 22, 2020 2:18 AM

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 98 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing national infections to 8,897, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The daily tally showed a continued downward trend in new cases, despite a slight jump on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018