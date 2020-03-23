This content was published on March 23, 2020 3:08 AM

FILE PHOTO: A couple wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus rides on an escalator at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the peak so far on Feb. 29 and the extended downward trend in daily infections has boosted hopes that Asia's largest outbreak outside China may be abating.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said there were 64 new cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961. The death toll rose by one to 110.

The new numbers marked the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100 or less, compared with the peak of 909 cases recorded on Feb. 29.

In contrast, 257 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment, the KCDC said. South Korea posted more recoveries than new infections on March 13 for the first time since its first case was confirmed on Jan. 20.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)

