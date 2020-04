This content was published on April 30, 2020 2:27 AM

FILE PHOTO: A South Korean job seeker wearing a face mask gets his temperature measured before an exam to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Seoul, South Korea, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported on Thursday no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

External Content Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes