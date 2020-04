This content was published on April 19, 2020 2:28 AM

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff in protective gear prepare to take samples from visitors in their cars at a 'drive-thru' testing center for the novel coronavirus disease of COVID-19 in Yeungnam University Medical Center in Daegu, South Korea, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Sunday reported single digit new coronavirus cases for the first time in two months with eight new daily cases, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The nation's total tally is 10,661 cases and 234 deaths.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Sandra Maler)

