This content was published on March 13, 2018 9:58 AM Mar 13, 2018 - 09:58

FILE PHOTO: South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit reacts upon arrival at Khartoum airport, Sudan November 1,2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo (reuters_tickers)

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has fired Finance Minister Stephen Dhieu Dau and named Salvatore Garang Mabiordit as his replacement, a statement from Kiir's office said. The decree, read on state radio late on Monday, did not give a reason for the dismissal. (Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by George Obulutsa and Alison Williams)

