This content was published on April 9, 2020 8:34 AM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivers his speech during a session on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, April 9, 2020. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's latest coronavirus data is encouraging and the country is close to the beginning of a decline in the epidemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

"The fire starts to come under control," he told parliament before a vote on the extension of a state of emergency by another two weeks until April 26.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line