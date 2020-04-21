By Emma Pinedo and Belén Carreño

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's cabinet approved measures on Tuesday to support workers and businesses struggling under stringent coronavirus restrictions as officials cheered a slowing infection rate.

The latest 24-hour tallies took fatalities to 21,282 and infections to 204,178 - but they represented just a 2% increase, fuelling optimism the crisis may be waning at last.

Monday's 399 deaths represented the lowest daily number since March 22.

"With each passing day we are managing to slow the spread of the virus a little more," government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Tuesday after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The package of measures included an extension of unemployment benefits and modifications to the tax code which should free up 1.1 billion euros (972 million pounds) in liquidity to support small businesses and the self-employed.

Despite allowing some businesses to reopen last week, Spain remains under one of Europe's strictest lockdowns with millions cooped up at home and not even allowed out for exercise.

From April 27, children under the age of 14, who were previously unable to leave home under any circumstances, will be allowed to accompany parents on essential trips such as to buy food or medicine - but still barred from public parks.

Many Spaniards were disappointed by the move, which sparked fierce criticism on social media and widespread calls to let children outside to play. Across Madrid people banged on pots and pans from their balconies in protest.

Opposition leader Pablo Casado appealed to the government to let children take walks in open areas.

"For 10 days I have been asking for kids to be allowed out, but not so they can go with their parents to crowded places with a high infection risk," he wrote on Twitter.

Government spokeswoman Montero said the priority was to avoid any setback in curbing coronavirus contagion and urged parents to ensure their children adhere to the rules.

Countries around the world are considering or taking steps to ease lockdowns, though the World Health Organization is warning this should be done slowly and only when there is capacity to isolate cases and trace contacts.

BULL FESTIVAL SUSPENDED

The pandemic has also wrought severe economic damage in Spain, with hundreds of thousands of jobs lost and newly released data showing a real-estate market teetering already in February, before infections ballooned.

In the latest gloomy forecast, the research unit of Spanish bank BBVA said it expected the economy to contract 8% in 2020 before recovering 5.7% next year, under the assumption the lockdown will end in late May.

Unemployment has risen about 5% so far in April, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said. This is a gentler increase than in March when some 900,000 people lost their jobs in the last two weeks of the month.

Some 4 million people have been furloughed under temporary layoff progammes since the outbreak began.

Still, the services and agricultural sectors recorded a modest net creation of jobs in mid-April, Diaz said.

The government has encouraged locals to work in the fields harvesting crops, as border closures mean farmers lack seasonal migrant labourers to gather produce.

Meanwhile, sausage skin maker Viscofan said it would pay a bonus of 1,000 euros to staff working during the epidemic.

In the latest blow to Spain's crucial tourist industry, authorities in the northern city of Pamplona called off the annual San Fermin bull-running festival which draws thousands every year.

It was the first time the week-long party had been fully suspended since 1978, during Spain's turbulent transition to democracy after the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

On a positive note, Equality Minister Irene Montero rejoined other ministers in a video-link cabinet meeting after recovering from the coronavirus.

Her participation in March 8 Women's Day rallies, alongside other government members who later contracted the disease, had caused widespread criticism in Spain.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo, Belen Carreno, Inti Landauro, Jesus Aguado, Clara-Laeila Laudette; Writing by Andrei Khalip and Nathan Allen; Editing by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Mark Heinrich)

