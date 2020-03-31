This content was published on March 31, 2020 7:16 AM

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez on Tuesday proposed increasing the budget of the European Union to tackle the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Perhaps we should improve European cashflow, perhaps the European budget should be larger," Gonzalez said on French radio station Europe1.

She said the European Central Bank and the European Commission have announced efforts, but there is a need for more solidarity between European Union countries.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018