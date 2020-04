This content was published on April 20, 2020 10:21 AM

FILE PHOTO: El Oso y el Madrono (The Bear and the Strawberry Tree) is seen at a deserted Puerta del Sol square during the lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain, April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 200,000 threshold, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the number of cases rose to 200,210 from 195,944 cases on Sunday. Spain has the second highest number of diagnosed cases in the world after the United States, according to Reuters data.

The cumulative death toll from the coronavirus rose to 20,852 on Monday from 20,453 the day before, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, editing by Inti Landauro)

