This content was published on April 5, 2020 10:51 AM

A man speaks on his phone as he walks past the Royal Palace during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus death toll has risen by 674 to 12,418 in the last day, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A day earlier the toll rose by 809.

The number of registered cases rose to 130,759 from 124,736, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

