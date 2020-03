This content was published on March 27, 2020 12:05 PM

Municipal workers wearing protective gear carry a wreath for a victim of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at El Salvador cemetery in Vitoria, Spain, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, the health ministry said on Friday, a new record in the number of fatalities recorded in 24 hours.

The total number of those infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188 on Thursday.

(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, editing by Andrei Khalip)

