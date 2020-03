This content was published on March 28, 2020 11:59 AM

FILE PHOTO: A priest serves a mass inside a chapel of an almost empty church in the Raval neighbourhood, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Barcelona, Spain March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's coronavirus death toll rose by 832 cases overnight to 5,690, the health ministry said on Saturday, marking a new high in the daily rise in fatalities.

The total number of those infected rose to 72,248 from 64,059 on Friday.

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

