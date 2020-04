This content was published on April 2, 2020 10:51 AM

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker wearing protective face mask, goggles and suit walks near the entrance of the emergency unit at 12 de Octubre hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Madrid, Spain March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's death toll from coronavirus surpassed the 10,000 threshold after a record 950 people died overnight, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country's total death toll caused by the disease was 10,003 while the number of cases registered rose to 110,238 from 102,136 on Wednesday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

