This content was published on March 21, 2020 12:32 PM

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a face mask inside the metro during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) health emergency in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's death toll from the coronavirus epidemic soared on Saturday to 1,326 from 1,002 on Friday, according to the country's Health Ministry latest data.

The number of registered cases in the country rose to 24,926 on Saturday from 19,980 in the previous tally announced on Friday.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Louise Heavens)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018