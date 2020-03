This content was published on March 12, 2020 1:47 PM

Passengers, wearing protective masks and gloves, wait for checking-in for their flights to the U.S. at Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport, Spain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's deathtoll from coronavirus has risen to 84 on Thursday from 47 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The ministry reported the number of cases rose to 2,968 up from 2,140 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Emma Pinedo; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

