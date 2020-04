This content was published on April 28, 2020 10:07 AM

A girl rides a scooter past a statue wearing a protective mask after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time during lockdown, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain recorded 301 fatalities from the novel coronavirus overnight, down from 331 on the previous day, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The overall death toll from the virus rose to 23,822 while the number of diagnosed cases rose to 210,773 from 209,465 on Monday, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Inti Landauro; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

