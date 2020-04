This content was published on April 27, 2020 10:21 AM

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers perform a blood test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during lockdown amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak at Las Praderas nursing home in Pozuelo de Alarcon, Spain, April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of daily fatalities from the novel coronavirus reported in Spain rose on Monday to 331, up from 288 the previous day, the health ministry said.

The overall death toll caused by the disease rose to 23,521 from 23,190 the day before. The total number of diagnosed cases rose to 209,465 from 207,634 the day before.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro)

