This content was published on April 16, 2020 11:16 AM

FILE PHOTO: A discarded glove is seen on a street amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Barcelona, Spain April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

(Reuters) - The total number of people who have died from the new coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 551 people died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Luke Baker)

