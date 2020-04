This content was published on April 17, 2020 10:56 AM

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask walks her dog, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Barcelona, Spain April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

MADRID (Reuters) - The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Spain rose to 188,068 on Friday, the country's head of health emergencies Fernando Simon said at a news conference.

Health authorities identified 5,252 new cases of the virus between Thursday and Friday, which represents a 2.9% increase.

(Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro)

