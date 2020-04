This content was published on April 11, 2020 11:12 AM

General view of Cathedral and deserted main square in Cuenca, after the Way to the Calvary procession, known as the Turbas (mobs), was cancelled due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cuenca, Spain, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell for the third day in a row on Saturday after 510 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement, marking the smallest overnight increase since March 23.

Total fatalities from the virus rose to 16,353, from 15,843 on Friday, the ministry said, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 161,852 from 157,022.

