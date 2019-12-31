This content was published on December 31, 2019 12:17 PM

FILE PHOTO: PSOE's (Spanish Socialist Workers Party) Meritxell Batet reacts after she got elected chairwoman of the chamber, during the first session of the Parliament following a general election in Madrid, Spain December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's lower house plans to hold a confirmation session on Jan. 4, 5 and 7 on whether to renew Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister, an official from the parliament's speaker office Meritxell Batet said on Tuesday.

Batet is expected to make the formal call on Jan. 2, the official said.

On Monday, Socialist party's leader Sanchez and the head of far-left party Podemos Pablo Iglesias reiterated they agreed to form a government coalition.

Since the two parties together fall short of a majority, the Socialist Party is currently courting support from Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya.

(Reporting by Belen Carreno; writing by Inti Landauro; editing by Jesús Aguado)

