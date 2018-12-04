Spain's PM says will make 2019 budget proposal in January
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel(reuters_tickers)
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that his government was planning to adopt a proposal for the country's 2019 budget in January and put it to parliament.
"We are going to fulfil our task, which is to present the budget, and I announce that the cabinet in January will approve the proposal," Sanchez said during a televised interview on private TV channel Telecinco.
Spain's Socialists hold a minority in parliament and need the support of smaller parties to pass legislation.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Edited by Ingrid Melander)
