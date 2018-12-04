External Content

This content was published on December 4, 2018 9:45 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 21:45

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez speaks during the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel (reuters_tickers)

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that his government was planning to adopt a proposal for the country's 2019 budget in January and put it to parliament. "We are going to fulfil our task, which is to present the budget, and I announce that the cabinet in January will approve the proposal," Sanchez said during a televised interview on private TV channel Telecinco. Spain's Socialists hold a minority in parliament and need the support of smaller parties to pass legislation. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Edited by Ingrid Melander)

