This content was published on April 21, 2020 11:55 AM

FILE PHOTO: A wild cow jumps over revellers after the last bull run of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 14, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's famous annual San Fermin bull-running festival has been cancelled in July due to the coronavirus crisis, the local authority said on Tuesday.

"As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," said acting mayor Ana Elizalde in a statement from the local Pamplona town hall.

The festival, which draws thousands of participants and was made famous in Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises", has seldom been cancelled in its history.

(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

