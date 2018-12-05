The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's governing Socialists (PSOE) would win 31.2 percent of the vote if an election were held today, an official poll showed on Wednesday, only slightly below the previous poll published in October, while far-right Vox saw support jump.

Vox, which clinched a surprise 12 seats in the regional Andalusia election on Sunday, would win 2.5 percent of the vote according to the closely-watched poll, which was run Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, up from 1.3 percent in October.

The conservative People's Party (PP) stood in second place with 19.1 percent of the vote, up slightly from 18.2 percent previously, while market-friendly Ciudadanos was in third place with 18.2 percent, down from 21 percent in October.

The latest poll by the Centre for Sociological Studies (CIS) will buoy Sanchez in parliament, in which he holds just 84 seats in a 350-seat house, as he negotiates next year's budget and recovers from the disappointment for his party in Andalusia.

Anti-austerity party Podemos saw support rise slightly to 18 percent from 17.3 percent in October.

