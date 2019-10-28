This content was published on October 28, 2019 7:50 AM

Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a meeting with party members Cristina Narbona, Adriana Lastra and Carmen Calvo a day after Spain's general election, at PSOE headquarters in Madrid, Spain April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Socialists' lead in voting intentions ahead of the November 10 election is losing steam, leaving the party of the acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez further from a parliamentary majority, the latest GAD3 poll for ABC newspaper showed on Monday.

The Socialists would lose 5 seats in the Parliament and neither the left-wing nor the right-wing parties in conjunction are seen winning a majority.

GAD3 poll also showed Spanish far-right party Vox winning more seats than in April election to become third-biggest party with 41 of the 350 seats of the Spanish Parliament.

The poll showed the conservative People's Party (PP) would take 100 seats, winning 34 seats from the previous election, while market friendly Ciudadanos would sink to 17 seats, 40 seats less than in the April election.

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Jose Elías Rodríguez)

