This content was published on May 31, 2019 12:21 PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's acting government spokeswoman on Friday called on the United Nations to correct "mistakes" made within a report by the international organisation which called for the release of three jailed Catalan separatist leaders.

The Spanish ambassador to the UN in Geneva has requested a correction of the group's conclusions due to mistakes and omissions and due to conflicts of interest, Isabel Celaa said in a conference following the weekly cabinet meeting.

Nine former Catalan leaders are in jail while standing trial on charges of rebellion and misuse of public funds related to their alleged role in organising a 2017 referendum on secession and subsequent declaration of independence.

