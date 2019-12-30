This content was published on December 30, 2019 6:09 PM

A police officer speaks with two persons in front of the Spain's embassy in La Paz, Bolivia December 30, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will expel three Bolivian diplomatic staff in a tit-for-tat move after Bolivia's interim government on Monday asked two Spanish diplomats, as well as the Mexican ambassador, to leave the country, the foreign ministry said.

The move follows an incident in La Paz last week when diplomats said Bolivian authorities had harassed and intimidated Mexican diplomatic staff and impeded the departure of Spanish officials visiting its embassy where a number of allies of former Bolivian president Evo Morales had holed up.

(Reporting by Jose Rodriguez and Belen carreno, writing by Andrei Khalip)

