MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish dictator Francisco Franco's remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid.

Footage showed members of Franco's family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.

(Reporting by Ashifa Kassam; editing by John Stonestreet)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters