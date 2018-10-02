External Content

FILE PHOTO - Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo (reuters_tickers)

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday said it rejected any ultimatum from Catalonia on moving towards self-determination and remained focussed on having a wide-ranging dialogue with the restive region to resolve a secession crisis. Catalan regional head Quim Torra had threatened earlier on Tuesday to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez if he did not agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism. "We don't accept ultimatums," the government's spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told journalists at a news conference. "Self-government yes but independence no," she added. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

