Spanish government rejects Catalan ultimatum on self-determination
External Content
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
FILE PHOTO - Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo(reuters_tickers)
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's government on Tuesday said it rejected any ultimatum from Catalonia on moving towards self-determination and remained focussed on having a wide-ranging dialogue with the restive region to resolve a secession crisis.
Catalan regional head Quim Torra had threatened earlier on Tuesday to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez if he did not agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism.
"We don't accept ultimatums," the government's spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told journalists at a news conference.
"Self-government yes but independence no," she added.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
Reuters