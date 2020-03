This content was published on March 14, 2020 2:29 PM

General view of an unusually almost empty Plaza Mayor square due to the coronavirus outbreak in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's government will say all Spaniards must stay home except to buy food or drugs, go to hospital, go to work or other emergencies according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Saturday, confirming reports in local media. [nE8N2A7006]

(Reporting by Belen Carreno; Writing by Jessica Jones; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

