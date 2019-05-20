This content was published on May 20, 2019 5:06 PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish police raided several properties linked to a former ambassador to Venezuela on Monday and made several arrests as part of an investigation into alleged laundering of around 4 million euros (3.5 million pounds) from state-run oil company PDVSA, a judicial source said.

Three people were arrested on Monday during raids of homes and offices of former Spanish ambassador to Venezuela Raul Morodo, the source told Reuters.

Morodo's son, Alejo Morodo, was one of those arrested, said the source, who asked not to be identified because of the sensitivity of such matters.

Morodo, who is 84, was not arrested for reasons related to his health, according to Spanish media.

Reuters could not immediately reach any representative for Morodo or his son and they were also not quoted as commenting in Spanish media reports.

The investigation, which remains under a court order of secrecy, focuses on the period between 2008-2013, shortly after Morodo ended a three-year stint as ambassador in Venezuela, Spanish media reported.

El Pais said those arrested were suspected of producing false invoices for work that was never completed and laundering money through accounts in Panama and other Latin American countries.

(Reporting by Madrid Newsroom; Writing by Sam Edwards; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Frances Kerry)

