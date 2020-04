This content was published on April 2, 2020 9:52 PM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The overturning by a Pakistani court of the convictions of four men in the 2002 kidnapping and murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl is "an affront to victims of terrorism everywhere," a State Department official said on Thursday.

