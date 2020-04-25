This content was published on April 26, 2020 1:03 AM

FILE PHOTO: A Yemeni government soldier holds a weapon as he stands by an emblem of the STC at the headquarters of the separatist Southern Transitional Council in Ataq, Yemen August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Owidha

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Sunday announced it would establish a self-ruled administration in the regions under their control, which the internationally recognised Saudi-backed government said would have “catastrophic consequences” for a November peace deal.

Under a deal to end the power struggle in south Yemen agreed in Riyadh, the STC and other southerners were supposed to join a new national cabinet and place all forces under control of the internationally recognised government. The STC is supported by the United Arab Emirates.

“The announcement by the so-called transitional council of its intention to establish a southern administration is a resumption of its armed insurgency... and an announcement of its rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement," Yemen's foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The so-called transitional council will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement," it said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Mohammed Mukhashef, writing by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

