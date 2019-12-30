Keith Thomas Kinnunen, identified as a shooting suspect at a church in White Settlement, Texas, poses for an undated police booking photo released by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office in Fort Worth, Texas December 30, 2019. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The story of the assailant who shot people in a Texas church is wrong and is being withdrawn. A new version of the story will be published shortly. The parishioner who shot the gunman trained worshippers on a shooting range; it was not the assailant who trained parishioners.

