Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Strong 6.2 magnitude quake strikes near New Caledonia - USGS

(Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 struck east of the Loyalty Islands near New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 26 km (16 miles) about 189 km (117 miles) east-southeast of Tadine in the Loyalty Islands, the USGS said. There were no immediate warnings from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

It follows a powerful 7.6 quake that hit near New Caledonia on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad

Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up

advent calendar

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters