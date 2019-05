This content was published on May 26, 2019 9:32 AM

LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of as much as 7.5 stuck northern Peru, the United States Geological Survey reported on Sunday.

The quake was around 180 km east of the town of Moyobamba and at a depth of around 105 km, it added.

(Editing by Keith Weir)

