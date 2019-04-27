KHARTOUM (Reuters) - A negotiator for Sudan's opposition alliance said on Saturday after talks with the ruling military council that he expected agreement over the formation of a new body to lead the country's transition.

"Today we have taken positive steps and we expect to reach an agreement satisfactory to all parties," said Ayman Nimir, a negotiator for the Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces.

"We expect to receive a response from the military council regarding the formation of a sovereign council within hours."

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Alexander Smith)

