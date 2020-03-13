KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan on Friday reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, a man who died on Thursday and had visited the United Arab Emirates in the first week of March.

The man, in his 50s, died in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Sudan on Thursday stopped visa issuance and flight services to eight countries including Italy and neighbouring Egypt over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. Bus trips to Egypt have also been suspended.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

WEF 2018

WEF Teaser 2018

Why Switzerland struggles with dirty gold

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters