This content was published on May 30, 2019 11:14 PM

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sudan's Transitional Council on Thursday accused protesters of seizing a vehicle belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and said an encampment outside the Defence Ministry in central Khartoum has become a threat to the country.

A military spokesman said in a statement broadcast on television stations, including state TV, that legal action would be taken against unruly elements at the protest site.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; writing by Sami Aboudi; editing by Leslie Adler)

