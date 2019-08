This content was published on August 12, 2019 8:09 AM

OSLO (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting at people inside a Norwegian mosque on Saturday, and of separately killing his stepsister, does not admit to any crime and is not speaking with investigators, his lawyer said on Monday.

"He is exercising his right not to be interrogated," his defence attorney Unni Fries, told Reuters. "He is not admitting any guilt."

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

