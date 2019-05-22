This content was published on May 22, 2019 8:03 AM

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Twenty-two suspects have been arrested across Europe in a coordinated operation against a drug smuggling gang, European police agency Europol said on Wednesday.

Europol said the suspected ringleader, a 48-year-old Latvian, had been arrested in Spain. The other suspects were detained by police in Poland, Lithuania, Spain and Britain.

The agency described the operation as the largest of its kind, with 40 houses searched on May 15 and 16, resulting in the seizure of 8 million euros (£7.02 million) in cash, diamonds, gold bars, jewellery and luxury cars.

