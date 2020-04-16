FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks during a news conference following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the government headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, March 31, 2020. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will extend restrictions on international travel until May 15, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Thursday, while warning that measures to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus could be in place for months.

"It is still much too early to ease the restrictions, to ease the recommendations," Lofven told reporters.

He said he could not give an exact date for when restrictions would be lifted, but that people should think in terms of months rather than days.

Sweden, where over 1,300 COVID-19 patients have died, has taken a more low-key approach toward fighting the virus than most other European countries, relying primarily on voluntary measures and common sense than outright bans.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

